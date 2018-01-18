PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Changes to Minimum Subscription & Redemption Amounts

18 January 2018

PowerShares EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (the "Fund'), a sub fund of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

ISIN: IE0032077012

Dear Shareholders

Invesco Global Asset Management DAC as the management company for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc wish to notify you of changes to the minimum subscription and redemption amounts for the Fund which are due to take effect on 1 February 2018 (the "Effective Date').

Changes to the minimum subscription and redemption amounts for cash dealing requests

With effect from the Effective Date, the minimum subscription and redemption amounts applicable to cash dealing requests are reduced from one creation unit which corresponds to 50,000 shares of the relevant share class to one creation unit which corresponds to 25,000 shares of the relevant share class.

Changes to the minimum subscription and redemption amounts for in-kind dealing requests

With effect from the Effective Date, the minimum subscription and redemption amounts applicable to in-kind dealing requests are reduced from one creation unit which corresponds to 50,000 shares of the relevant share class or multiples thereof to one creation unit which corresponds to 25,000 shares of the relevant share class or multiples thereof.

If you have any queries, please contact Jim Goldie, Head of Broker Dealer Coverage (EMEA) at Invesco PowerShares on +44 (0)20 7543 3596 or jim.goldie@invesco.com or your usual Invesco PowerShares representative.