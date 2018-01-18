Unique and Alternative Stays Take Centre Stage in Booking.com's 2017 Guest Review Awards

AMSTERDAM, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time, apartments take the lead from hotels as the most-awarded accommodation type in 2017

Today Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, is honouring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences with a 2017 Guest Review Award. Based on over 140 million reviews, this year 549,937 properties in 218 countries and territories are being given an award, with partners in several new countries being recognised, including in Cuba, Equatorial Guinea and Liberia. The top countries receiving the most awards are Italy (81,603), France (33,500), the United States (30,502), Spain (29,598), Germany (25,969), Croatia (24,395), the UK (21,655), Poland (18,391), Russia (18,300), and Greece (17,361).

For the first time, apartments take the lead from hotels as the top-awarded accommodation type, making up 30% of the award-winning properties in 2017. In fact, four out of five of the top-awarded accommodation types are something other than a traditional hotel: Apartments (165,876), Hotels (132,339), Guest houses (63,697), Bed and breakfasts (55,833), and Holiday Homes (29,634).

This continuing consumer interest in unique accommodation experiences is echoed by recent research that Booking.com conducted with 19,000 travellers across 26 countries, where one in three (33%) said that they would prefer to stay in a holiday rental over a hotel in 2018. In addition, one in five (21%) said that they would consider listing their own home on a travel accommodation site over the coming year.

To read the full release, visit Booking.com's global media room: https://globalnews.booking.com/unique-and-alternative-stays-take-centre-stage-in-bookingcoms-2017-guest-review-awards/

