Royal Mail delivered a solid performance and 150m parcels over the Christmas trading period, with group revenue growth continuing on track for full year targets as parcels again made up for declines in letters. For the nine months of the year to 24 December, the UK parcels, international and letters division saw flat revenue, as in the first half of the year. Within this, growth in parcels volumes and revenues remained unchanged from the first half at 6% and 4%. Likewise, letters volumes were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...