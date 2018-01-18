GKN said on Thursday that Melrose Industries' offer statement was "misleading", after the engineer rejected a hostile, sweetened bid of £7.4bn a day earlier. Turnaround specialist Melrose said on Wednesday that the terms of its offer represent a premium of around 32% over the closing price of GKN on 5 January, but GKN said the statement was misleading, adding that this was a "fake" premium. "Melrose's market capitalisation on 5 January was significantly smaller than GKN's on the same day, ...

