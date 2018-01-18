Halfords reported a rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday and solid trading over the Christmas period. In the 15 weeks to 12 January, total group revenue was up 3.2%, with retail sales 3.3% higher and Autocentres sales up 1.9%. On a like-for-like basis, group revenue rose 2.7%, with retail revenue up 2.9% and revenue from Autocentres up 0.7%. Service-related retail sales were especially strong, up 8.6%, driven by the fitting of bulbs, blades, batteries and dash cams, new motoring services and ...

