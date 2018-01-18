Associated British Foods reported a 3% increase in revenues in recent weeks, as strong growth from its Primark clothing retail arm was held back by a worse than expected decline in sugar. For the first 16 weeks of its financial year to 6 January, AB Foods saw sales at constant currencies grow at four of its five limbs, but only sugar in negative territory as revenues dropped 13% due to significantly lower EU sugar prices. Sugar revenues and profits are now expected to reduce more than previously ...

