itelligence AG Publishes Key Figures for Fiscal Year 2017

Revenues climb by 12.1% to MEUR 872.2

Cloud Subscription revenues more than doubled

EBITA of MEUR 44.1 after MEUR 42.2 in previous year

Forecast for 2018: Revenue growth to between MEUR920 and MEUR930 with EBITA margin of around 5.5%

itelligence AG has again grown significantly in fiscal year 2017, generating revenues of MEUR872.2. This corresponds to an increase in revenues of 12.1% as against the previous year's figure of MEUR777.9. itelligence has therefore also outperformed its projected forecast of between MEUR840 and MEUR850. Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) improved by 4.5% from MEUR42.2 to MEUR44.1. This rise in revenues was thanks to substantial organic growth (up 7.0%) and the boost resulting from newly acquired companies (up 5.1%). Orders on hand at itelligence AG even rose by 20.2% from MEUR771.7 as of the end of 2016 to MEUR927.8 as of December31,2017.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, commented: "itelligence AG is expanding its position as the world's leading SAP partner for the mid-market segment, and has convincingly achieved double-digit growth in revenues for ten years in a row. For the very first time, we now employ more than 7,000 people. We witnessed strong growth on the key European markets, including Germany, Switzerland, Scandinavia, and the UK in particular. License business amounts to more than MEUR100 for the first time, while there has also been dynamic growth in cloud revenues."

In the individual revenue segments, consulting business improved with an increase in revenues of 8.1% from MEUR331.4 to MEUR358.2. The biggest percentage increase in revenues was achieved by the relatively new Cloud Subscription segment, with growth of 116.9% from MEUR6.5 to MEUR14.1. Revenues in the Managed Services segment, which had already become the biggest revenue driver last year, also rose further by 13.4% from MEUR360.2 in the previous year to currently MEUR408.5. In license business revenues climbed by 11.3% year-on-year from MEUR79.0 to MEUR87.9.

In terms of geographical breakdown, revenues in the largest segment, DACH, increased by 14.6% from MEUR364.6 to MEUR417.9. The Western Europe segment also posted growth of 12.7% to MEUR200.1 after MEUR177.6 in the previous year.

In Eastern Europe revenues climbed by 5.4% from MEUR83.3 to MEUR87.8. The US segment improved with growth of 7.0% from MEUR135.7 to MEUR145.2. Finally, revenues in the Asia segment rose by 14.4% from MEUR12.5 to MEUR14.3 in fiscal 2017. Revenues in the Other segment grew to MEUR6.9 after MEUR4.2 in the previous year.

itelligence AG enjoyed a good fiscal year in terms of earnings. EBITA for the year as a whole improved by 4.5% as against 2016 to MEUR44.1 after MEUR42.2; the EBITA margin was 5.1% as compared to 5.4% in the previous year.

Dr. Michael Dorin, CFO of itelligence AG, remarked: "Overall we are extremely pleased with our strong revenue performance. We will continue our growth trajectory in all areas in fiscal 2018 - while continuing to focus on improving our key earnings figures in particular. Our goal is make our dynamic growth more profitable. We intend to achieve this by more efficiently leveraging the global expertise and worldwide resources at our disposal."

The Management Board is forecasting further growth in revenues and increased earnings for fiscal 2018. Thus, revenues are set to rise to between MEUR920 and MEUR930 in the current year. An EBITA margin of around 5.5% is projected with further growth in earnings.

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 7,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2017, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 872.2 million.

