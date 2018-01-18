Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (TURU) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 18-Jan-2018 / 08:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 15 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** FR0010326256 LYXOR Turkey (DJ Lyxor Turkey (DJ 29/01/2018 Turkey TITANS 20) Turkey TITANS 20) UCITS ETF UCITS ETF - Acc FR0012399806 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 29/01/2018 (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-USD Daily Hedged to USD - Acc FR0012399772 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 29/01/2018 (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged C-GBP Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc FR0010344796 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 29/01/2018 600 TECHNOLOGY 600 Technology UCITS UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010344960 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 29/01/2018 600 OIL & GAS UCITS 600 Oil & Gas UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010344903 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 29/01/2018 600 INSURANCE UCITS 600 Insurance UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010344853 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 29/01/2018 600 UTILITIES UCITS 600 Utilities UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010204081 Lyxor China Lyxor China 29/01/2018 Enterprise (HSCEI) Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - C-EUR UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010429068 Lyxor MSCI Emerging Lyxor MSCI Emerging 29/01/2018 Markets UCITS ETF - Markets UCITS ETF - C-EUR Acc FR0010408799 Lyxor Brazil Lyxor Brazil 29/01/2018 (IBOVESPA) UCITS (Ibovespa) UCITS ETF ETF - C-EUR - Acc FR0010346205 Lyxor Commodities Lyxor Commodities 29/01/2018 Thomson Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodi Reuters/CoreCommodit ty CRB EX-Energy TR y CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - C-EUR UCITS ETF - Acc FR0007054358 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 29/01/2018 (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Dist FR0010527275 LYXOR WORLD WATER Lyxor World Water 29/01/2018 UCITS ETF - D-EUR UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 29 January 2018. ISIN: FR0010326256, FR0010326256, FR0012399806, FR0012399772, FR0010344796, FR0010344960, FR0010344903, FR0010344853, FR0010204081, FR0010429068, FR0010408799, FR0010346205, FR0007054358, FR0010527275, Category Code: CAN TIDM: TURU OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5119 End of Announcement EQS News Service 646323 18-Jan-2018

