The Nykredit Group conducts auctions in the period from Monday 5 February to Friday 9 February 2018. The auctions will comprise refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgages ("Tilpasningslån") in DKK and EUR.



The Nykredit Group currently expects to sell bonds totalling DKK 44bn. The amounts are preliminary and will be affected by prepayments and refinancing changes until end-January.



Time schedule



The auctions will be held according to the following schedule.



Auction type Expected Expected auction times - CET period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate adjustments 5 to 9 First auction: Bidding until 10:30 / based on February allotment 10:40 auction prices Second auction: Bidding until 11:30 / allotment 11:40 Third auction: Bidding until 13:00 / allotment 13:10 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Auction amounts and period Details on auction amounts and period will be announced at the beginning of February. Subsequently, the auction amounts will be updated on an ongoing basis at nykredit.com/ir.



Contacts Questions regarding the bond sales and technical matters may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.



