

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rose against its major opponents in early European deals on Thursday.



The franc edged up to 115.50 against the yen and 0.9624 against the greenback, from its early low of 115.11 and a 3-day low of 0.9667, respectively.



The franc hit a 6-day high of 1.1751 against the euro, off its previous low of 1.1775.



The franc reversed from an early session's low of 1.3356 against the pound, rising to 1.3313.



The next possible resistance for the franc is seen around 116.5 against the yen, 0.95 against the greenback, 1.16 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.



