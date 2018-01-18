Satuit Technologies, Inc., a global leader in software solutions for the professional investment market, is pleased to announce that TerraProtein Equity Partners Limited has chosen SatuitCRM for their firm's Client Relationship Management system.

TerraProtein Equity Partners is an Investment and Advisory Boutique based in Edinburgh, Scotland focused on agribusiness and food, begun in 2017 following a management buyout of a predecessor firm. The management of TerraProtein sought a CRM system to enhance their ability to manage deal flow and fund raising.

Bor Boer, Partner and CEO at TerraProtein stated that the new company "looked at a broad range of alternative providers, both specialist financial sector CRM systems and more generic CRM systems. We were most impressed with SatuitCRM's ease of tailoring to our specific requirements." The firm chose SatuitCRM for the product's ability to incorporate TerraProtein's existing workflows and ease of use, as well as Satuit's support team who provide expert knowledge of the asset management and private equity industry.

"We are pleased to have been selected by TerraProtein and to be given the opportunity to help them capitalize on SatuitCRM's capabilities for private equity," said Satuit CEO Karen Maguire.

ABOUT TERRAPROTEIN EQUITY PARTNERS

TerraProtein Equity Partners' strengths lie in the operational and hands-on agricultural knowledge of its partners and management who have the unique capability to transfer this expertise into practical and scalable opportunities to sustainably grow agricultural enterprises. TPEP typically works with agricultural producers, business owners and investors across the agriculture value chain. TPEP are advisors and investors in leading agribusinesses located in the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and East Africa, with continued expansion into new territories such as the US and Australasia.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of Cloud-Based and On-Premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women's business enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.

