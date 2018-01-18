SSON Presents Some of the Top Speakers at Future of Finance 2018

LONDON, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Insights from industry leaders are like gold dust. That's why the 10th annual Future of Finance Summit is bringing together finance leaders from the top brands across the globe.

Top speakers include:

Sam Hewitt , Global Finance Services Director, Jaguar Land Rover

Jules Radford, Vice President, Finance Operations, Inmarsat

Christopher Argent, Group Business Intelligence Strategy and Planning Manager, Vodafone

, Group Business Intelligence Strategy and Planning Manager, Vodafone Neil Morling, CFO, Olswang

Taking place at London's Hurlingham Club, 19th-21st February, 2018, the event will bring together over 60 speakers and members of the finance community.

In the lead up to the event SSON spoke to these top speakers for an exclusive report: 'Finance Leadership 2020: HISTORIC Data is Out, PREDICITIVE Data is In'. Download your copy here: http://bit.ly/2zkgeNq

The report focuses on crucial topics including: how the role of financial leaders is changing; the growth of digital transformation; data challenges; and asset management.

Thought leadership is at the forefront of the report, such as Jules Radford's prediction of a new norm, he says: "If we want to truly be co-pilots with the business, we need to stop looking at what has happened and focus on the future: What will happen? How are sales campaigns going to play out? Are we going to meet budget? Those are the questions we need to lead with."

Read the full report http://bit.ly/2zkgeNq

About: The 10th Annual Future of Finance Summit & CFO Boardroom, taking place at London's Hurlingham Club, 19th-21st February, 2018 will bring together finance professionals from the biggest names in the industry. With over 60 finance experts signed up to speak, Future of Finance 2018 will deliver cutting-edge case studies with end user insights and more thought-leadership on the tools, methodologies and technologies revolutionising the finance functions across Europe.

https://www.financetransformationeurope.com

