Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 18 January 2018 at 12:00 CET+1



Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2017 Result on 8 February 2018



Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2017 Result on Thursday 8 February 2018 approx. at 8:30 Finnish time (6:30 UK time). The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com after publishing.



An analyst and investor conference with an audio webcast will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00 Finnish time (9:00 UK time) at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event at Sanomatalo, please register via email ir@sanoma.com by 6 February 2018.



The live audio webcast of the conference can be followed via www.sanoma.com/en/investors. To ask questions by phone during the live audio webcast, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com by 6 February 2018. Dial-in details will be sent for registered participants. An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference at www.sanoma.com/investors.



Interview opportunities for media are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.



Additional information Investor Relations, Kaisa Uurasmaa, tel. +358 40 560 5601



