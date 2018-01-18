AIM-listed e-procurement software provider EU Supply has won a contract with Avinor, the Norwegian state-owned airport operator. The contract is for delivery of its Complete Tender Management platform as software as a service and related services and is expected to generate license revenues, paid for enhancements, training and integrations of around NOK870,000 (£80,000) for delivery between 2018 and 2022. The CTM platform is used by more than 8,000 European public sector bodies in 9 EU/EEC ...

