Property services group Countrywide warned on Thursday that 2017 income will be down on the previous year following a disappointing performance from its sales and lettings business. In a trading update for the year to 31 December, the company said total group income is expected to decline to £672m from £737m in 2016, with fourth-quarter income falling to £164m from £179m. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected come in at around £65m, down from ...

