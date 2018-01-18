Balfour Beatty said US President Donald Trump's tax cuts will result in a one off £20m non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities. In a statement, the company said the reduction in corporate income tax rates to 21% from 35% will lead to a reduction in the effective tax rate on US earnings from to 26% from 40% in 2018 and beyond. Balfour added that the valuation of its investments portfolio will increase by about £95m. In 2016 Balfour Beatty's US construction business ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...