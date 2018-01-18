Nestle has agreed to sell its US confectionery business to Italian group Ferrero for $2.8bn in cash. The Swiss multinational said in a statement that the deal was expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2018, subject to approval from the competition authorities. Despite already being the largest food company in the world, Nestle justified the sale by pointing to its weak position in the US chocolates space. Nestle also said the divestment reflected its intention to reduce its sales ...

