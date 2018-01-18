Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) forecast revenue behind market expectations from its current trading quarter, as dwindling smartphone sales in China and a stronger Taiwanese dollar outweighed product demand from cryptocurrency miners. TSMC, which gets roughly 20% of its revenue from Apple, predicted sales of between $8.4bn and $8.5bn over the three months leading to 31 March, falling short of Wall Street projections of $8.61bn, on a flat-to-slightly higher gross margin of 49.5% to ...

