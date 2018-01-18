IT Revolution Announces Call For Presentations and Blind Bird Pricing for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018

Hosted at the InterContinental London - The O2 from 25-26 June, attendees can take advantage of the lowest registration price until 12 February, 2018

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its call for presentations for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 is open (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/). DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry conference for technology and business leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps in the UK and Continental Europe. The submission deadline is 12 February, 2018 through the event portal: (http://bit.ly/LON18CFP).

To receive the best ticket price for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018, register before 12 February to save more than 30 percent (http://bit.ly/DOES18LON).

DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 (DOES18) will be held at the InterContinental London - The O2 - from 25-26 June, 2018. Early registration is highly encouraged, as past events have sold out early.

What is the DevOps Enterprise Summit?

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a vendor-neutral conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its third year in Europe and fifth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report presentations from technology leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

"What commonly prevents DevOps adoption is that the underlying principles and practices are often completely contrary to the industry's long held beliefs, often completely opposite to how technology was managed for decades," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project and The DevOps Handbook. "Our goal at the DevOps Enterprise Summit is to help technology leaders elevate the state of their technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of as many IT professionals as possible."

For more information about DOES18 London, please visit: (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/).

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

