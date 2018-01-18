Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market to Grow Owing to Significant Increase in Construction Events: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Prestressed concrete is a type of concrete used in construction that is pre-stressed by compression outside its own dead weight. This compression is produced by the tensioning of high-strength tendons situated within the concrete capacity and is done to recover the performance of the concrete in provision.

The declining oil prices across the globe have, in turn, resulted in the decrease in prices of petroleum-based products such as material, insulation, asphalt, plastic materials, and polyvinyl chloride material, accordingly driving the development of the construction industry. Furthermore, transportation costs for construction firms have also decreased. As a result, the forthcoming years will observe a significant increase in the amount of construction events across the globe, which will drive market growth.

Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market is segmented, By Types into Bare PC Strand, Grease Filled PC Strand, Wax Filled PC Strand, Others. Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market is segmented, By Application, into Transport, Building, Energy, Water Conservancy, Others.

Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

APAC is expected to lead in the Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market in the upcoming period. The presence of a huge quantity of sellers in China, the increase in organizations' expenditure, and quick development will determine the development of the market in APAC. Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Key Players include Hengxing, Fasten, Huaxin, Hunan Xianghui, Silvery Dragon, Usha Martin, Kiswire, Fapricela, Gulf Steel Strands, ASLAK, Tianjin Metallurgical, Xinhua Metal, AL-FAISAL STEEL, Hengli, and Shengte.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-prestressed-concrete-strand-pc-strand-market-professional-survey-report-2016

This report studies Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Tata Steel

• Insteel Wire Products

• Tycsa PSC

• Arcelor Nittal

• Kiswire

• Usha Martin

• Bridon

• TMG

• SUMIDEN WIRE PRODUCTS

• Fapricela

• Jiangxi Xinhua

• Henan Hengxing

• Xinri Hengli

• Jiangyin Walsin

• Jiangsu Shagang

• Tianjin Yinnong

• TongDa building material

• Tianjin takatsune

• HUBEI FUXING

• Maanshan Dingtai

By types, the market can be split into

• Bare strand

• Grease filled

• Wax filled

By Application, the market can be split into

• Bridges

• Flyover

• Buildings

• LNG tanks

• Metro rails

• Nuclear reactors

• Cement Silos

• Precast

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

