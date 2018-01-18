

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were trading lower on Thursday as the pound held steady after recent run-up and shares of Primark chain operator Associated British Foods fell after forecasting weaker-than-anticipated outlook for its sugar division.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 23 points or 0.30 percent at 7,702 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session.



Associated British Foods tumbled 2.7 percent after a mixed Christmas trading update.



Postal services and courier firm Royal Mail dropped 1.8 percent on reporting muted growth in revenues for the nine months ended December 24.



GlaxoSmithKline fell about 1 percent after confirming it is cutting jobs in sub-Saharan Africa.



Whitbread climbed 2 percent. Reuters reported that activist investor Sachem Head has asked the company to examine a break up of its Costa Coffee chain from its hotels and restaurant businesses.



Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty rallied 2.5 percent. The company said that it expects 2017 earnings will benefit from a non-underlying one-off non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities.



Lender Barclays rose half a percent on a Bloomberg report that it is cutting up to 100 senior staff at its investment bank globally.



