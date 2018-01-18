The "European Medical Device Markets (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Other Markets)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The heavily regulated European medical device industry has unique challenges and opportunities. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated by governments. Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. As part of its extensive coverage, European Medical Device Markets contains an overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in European markets; market size estimate and forecast to 2022 for the European market and individual country markets; an index of bellwether device companies; markets for specific categories of medical devices; a look at market drivers and limiters; and company profiles of major device concerns.

The report provides details of recent transactions in the market, including:

Highest Valued Medical Device M&A Deals (2015-2017 YTD)

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Medical Device Market, 2015-2017 YTD

Medical Device M&A Combined Value by Year (2015-2017 YTD)

With respect to specific device markets, the report provides descriptions of some selected device areas and discusses important market dynamics specific to those areas.

For the purposes of this study, this report has identified fifteen medical device companies with a diverse enough product range, significant revenues and performance to provide insight into the European medical device industry. The companies offer diversified product offerings, spread across several segments or subsegments of medical device participation. Theses bellwether companies are:

Medtronic

Johnson Johnson

Siemens

Danaher Corp.

Philips

Becton Dickinson

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Baxter

Olympus

Smith Nephew

Revenue performance and R&D spending for these bellwether companies is provided:

Revenue Performance, Bellwether Companies, 2016 vs. 2017

Research and Development Spending, Bellwether Companies, 2016 and 2017

