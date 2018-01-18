Digital Door Lock Systems Market Growth to Witness High Demand for Government and Industrial Application Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market is segmented, by Applications, into Government, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial. The Digital Door Lock is simply a password enabled electronic code lock built using 8051 micro controllers, a keypad and 12-volt dc relay. Digital door lock with 8051 IC can be used as a security checking system to limit access to an area/room only for convinced individuals with the password. Normally, this is called as a "security system" with unlike names, though all of them infer as enabling a basic password based security system using a micro controller like 8051 or avr or pic or arduino (a controller of choice) with supplementary features like automatic door lock/opening facility, sound alarm, GSM-based SMS alert, etc.

Browse 103 page research report with TOC on "Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-door-lock-systems-market

The digital door lock systems market is segmented, by end-use into government, commercial, industrial, and residential. The digital door lock systems market is segmented, by type into budget, scalability; flexibility, and ease-of-use, end users tend to select best-fit solutions to cater to their requirements for security. The digital door lock systems market is geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The increase in in number of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) worldwide witness an upsurge in the quick industrialization and geographic expansion of service and processes units of businesses, and augmented demand across the residential sector are jointly boosting the global request for digital door lock systems. In recent times, enhanced security needs of commercial and residential clients have led to expansion and increased adoption of technically progressive digital security systems with deployment of technologies such as iris recognition and signature recognition.

Digital door lock system is thus available in the market. Biometric door lock systems presently account for the mainstream of the market revenue and volume share, principallyowed to the vast placement fingerprint recognition strategies across commercial and residential areas. Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market is segmented, by Product Types, into Magnetic Stripe Locks, Electromechanical Door Locks, Electric Strike Locks, and Biometrics Locks. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in terms of new opportunities for the global digital door lock systems market in the next few years. Displaying growth at a swift pace of CAGR over the period between forecast period, the Asia Pacific digital door lock systems market is predictable to account for about of the global market as compared to its nearly high in 2015. Europe is presently dominating the regional market.

An increase in new construction projects crossways urban dwellings in emerging economies, growth of the industrial sector, and the increasing numbers of SMEs in the region are expected to bolster the Asia Pacific digital door lock systems market in the near future. The global market key players in the digital door lock systems market include Nestwell Technologies, Hanman International Pte Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd., Allegion PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Wintec Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Assa Abloy Group, United Technologies Corporation, Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd., Vivint, Inc., Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Siemen

