

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in cautious trade on Thursday. While stronger-than-expected Chinese GDP data and expectations for improved corporate earnings supported underlying sentiment, U.K. stocks extended losses from the previous session, hit by a rising pound and mixed earnings updates.



The Chinese economy grew an annual 6.9 percent in 2017, up from 6.7 percent in 2016 and marking the first expansion in seven years.



Industrial output accelerated slightly in December, while retail sales slowed and fixed-asset investment remained unchanged, separate reports showed.



Meanwhile, the euro regained some ground following dovish comments by European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 398.42 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.20 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.3 percent.



Geberit Group shares jumped over 5 percent. The Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider reported that its net sales for the fourth quarter grew 10.9 percent from last year to 706.0 million Swiss francs.



German chipmaker Infineon rallied 3.7 percent after a rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs.



French retailer Carrefour climbed 2 percent, a day after reporting an improved fourth-quarter performance.



Associated British Foods tumbled 2.7 percent in London after it forecast weaker-than-anticipated outlook for its sugar division.



Postal services and courier firm Royal Mail dropped 1.8 percent on reporting muted growth in revenues for the nine months ended December 24.



Whitbread climbed 2 percent. Reuters reported that activist investor Sachem Head has asked the company to examine a break up of its Costa Coffee chain from its hotels and restaurant businesses.



Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty rallied 2.5 percent. The company said that it expects 2017 earnings will benefit from a non-underlying one-off non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX