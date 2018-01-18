BB&T reports strong fourth quarter earnings and record quarterly revenues; Diluted earnings per share up 16.1 percent annualized compared to third quarter 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income available to common shareholders was $614 million. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2017, up 16.1 percent annualized from $0.74 last quarter.

Excluding pre-tax merger-related and restructuring charges of $22 million ($14 million after-tax) and adjustments related to tax reform that resulted in a net after-tax expense of $43 million, net income available to common shareholders was a record $671 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, up 30.5 percent annualized from $0.78 last quarter.

Net income available to common shareholders was $597 million ($0.74 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2017 and $592 million ($0.72 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the full year, net income available to common shareholders was $2.2 billion, or $2.74 per diluted share. For 2016, net income available to common shareholders was $2.3 billion, or $2.77 per diluted share. Excluding merger-related and restructuring charges and selected items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.14 for 2017, up 9.4 percent compared to $2.87 for 2016.

"We had a very strong fourth quarter with record revenues and good expense control," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. "Taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.9 billion, up 7.4 percent annualized compared to last quarter. We expect to have strong revenue growth in 2018.

"Total expenses for the quarter were $1.9 billion and our GAAP efficiency was 64.7 percent, primarily due to expenses incurred in connection with the passage of tax reform," King said. "Our adjusted efficiency ratio of 57.2 percent reflects significant progress in our optimization efforts.

"While average total loans were essentially flat compared with last quarter, core loans increased an annualized 3.9 percent, which excludes prime auto, residential mortgage and PCI loans that decreased as planned," said King. "Our credit quality is very strong, as nonperforming assets improved and loans 90 days or more past due and net charge-offs were relatively stable at very low levels."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Performance Highlights

Taxable-equivalent revenues were a record $2.9 billion for the fourth quarter, up $53 million from the third quarter of 2017

for the fourth quarter, up from the third quarter of 2017 Net interest margin was 3.43 percent, down five basis points



Noninterest income was up $59 million driven by higher insurance and other income

driven by higher insurance and other income

Fee income ratio was 42.7 percent, compared to 41.4 percent for the prior quarter

Noninterest expense was $1.9 billion , up $110 million compared to the third quarter of 2017

, up compared to the third quarter of 2017 Noninterest expense was essentially flat excluding tax reform investments and merger-related and restructuring charges



GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.7 percent, compared to 62.0 percent for the prior quarter



Adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.2 percent, compared to 58.3 percent for the prior quarter

Tax reform and related actions resulted in a net after-tax expense of $43 million or $0.05 per share

or per share Revaluation of deferred taxes and investments in affordable housing projects resulted in a net tax benefit of $43 million



One-time bonus paid to associates who do not generally receive incentives or commissions of $36 million ( $23 million after-tax)

( after-tax)

Contribution to BB&T's philanthropic fund of $100 million ( $63 million after-tax)

( after-tax)

Increased the minimum hourly pay rate from $12 to $15 per hour, effective January 1, 2018

Average loans and leases held for investment were $142.7 billion , flat compared to the third quarter of 2017

, flat compared to the third quarter of 2017 Average commercial and industrial loans increased $267 million , or 1.8 percent annualized

, or 1.8 percent annualized

Average CRE loans increased $222 million , or 4.2 percent annualized

, or 4.2 percent annualized

Average lease financing increased $119 million , or 27.3 percent annualized

, or 27.3 percent annualized

Average residential mortgage loans decreased $365 million , or 5.0 percent annualized

, or 5.0 percent annualized

Average indirect loans decreased $252 million , or 5.7 percent annualized

Average deposits were $158.0 billion compared to $157.4 billion for the third quarter of 2017

compared to for the third quarter of 2017 Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $799 million , or 5.9 percent annualized

, or 5.9 percent annualized

Deposit mix strengthened, with average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 34.4 percent of total deposits, compared to 34.0 percent in the prior quarter



Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $254 million and costs were 0.40 percent, up five basis points compared to the prior quarter

Asset quality continues to improve from the prior quarter

Nonperforming loans were 0.40 percent of loans held for investment, down two basis points



Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing were 0.38 percent of loans held for investment, compared to 0.35 percent in the prior quarter



The allowance for loan loss coverage ratio was 2.62 times nonperforming loans held for investment, versus 2.44 times in the prior quarter



The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.04 percent of loans held for investment, unchanged

Capital levels remained strong across the board

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was 10.0 percent



Tier 1 risk-based capital was 11.8 percent



Total capital was 13.8 percent



Leverage capital was 9.7 percent

Earnings Presentation and Quarterly Performance Summary

To listen to BB&T's live fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call at 8 a.m. ET today, please call 866-519-2796 and enter the participant code 885781. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available on our website at https://bbt.investorroom.com/webcasts-and-presentations. Replays of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialing 888-203-1112 (access code 4313363).

The presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, is available at https://bbt.investorroom.com/webcasts-and-presentations. BB&T's Fourth Quarter 2017 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, is available on BB&T's website at https://bbt.investorroom.com/quarterly-earnings.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $221.6 billion in assets and market capitalization of $38.9 billion as of December31, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,000 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

Capital ratios are preliminary.

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). BB&T's management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in their analysis of the Corporation's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. The company believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. BB&T's management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the types of non-GAAP measures used in this news release:

The adjusted diluted earnings per share is non-GAAP in that it excludes merger-related and restructuring charges and other selected items, net of tax. BB&T's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. BB&T's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

The adjusted efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes securities gains (losses), amortization of intangible assets, merger-related and restructuring charges and other selected items. BB&T's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. BB&T's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization. These measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. BB&T's management uses these measures to assess the quality of capital and returns relative to balance sheet risk and believes investors may find them useful in their analysis of the Corporation.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in BB&T's Fourth Quarter 2017 Quarterly Performance Summary, which is available at BBT.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of BB&T. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent management's expectations and assumptions regarding BB&T's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances difficult to predict. BB&T's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. While there is no assurance any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation, as well as the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in any of BB&T's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

general economic or business conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit, insurance or other services;

disruptions to the national or global financial markets, including the impact of a downgrade of U.S. government obligations by one of the credit ratings agencies, the economic instability and recessionary conditions in Europe , the eventual exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union;

changes in the interest rate environment, including interest rate changes made by the Federal Reserve, as well as cash flow reassessments may reduce net interest margin and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held;

competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly;

legislative, regulatory or accounting changes, including changes resulting from the adoption and implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act may adversely affect the businesses in which BB&T is engaged;

local, state or federal taxing authorities may take tax positions that are adverse to BB&T;

a reduction may occur in BB&T's credit ratings;

adverse changes may occur in the securities markets;

competitors of BB&T may have greater financial resources or develop products that enable them to compete more successfully than BB&T and may be subject to different regulatory standards than BB&T;

cybersecurity risks, including "denial of service," "hacking" and "identity theft" could adversely affect BB&T's business and financial performance or reputation, and BB&T could be liable for financial losses incurred by third parties due to breaches of data shared between financial institutions;

higher-than-expected costs related to information technology infrastructure or a failure to successfully implement future system enhancements could adversely impact BB&T's financial condition and results of operations and could result in significant additional costs to BB&T;

natural or other disasters, including acts of terrorism, could have an adverse effect on BB&T, materially disrupting BB&T's operations or the ability or willingness of customers to access BB&T's products and services;

costs related to the integration of the businesses of BB&T and its merger partners may be greater than expected;

failure to execute on strategic or operational plans, including the ability to successfully complete and/or integrate mergers and acquisitions or fully achieve expected cost savings or revenue growth associated with mergers and acquisitions within the expected time frames could adversely impact financial condition and results of operations;

significant litigation and regulatory proceedings could have a material adverse effect on BB&T;

unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries could result in negative publicity, protests, fines, penalties, restrictions on BB&T's operations or ability to expand its business and other negative consequences, all of which could cause reputational damage and adversely impact BB&T's financial conditions and results of operations;

risks resulting from the extensive use of models;

risk management measures may not be fully effective;

deposit attrition, customer loss and/or revenue loss following completed mergers/acquisitions may exceed expectations; and

widespread system outages, caused by the failure of critical internal systems or critical services provided by third parties, could adversely impact BB&T's financial condition and results of operations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, BB&T undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.