European Medical Device Markets (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Other Markets)

The heavily regulated European medical device industry has unique challenges and opportunities. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated by governments. Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. As part of its extensive coverage, European Medical Device Markets contains an overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in European markets; market size estimate and forecast to 2022 for the European market and individual country markets, including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and others; an index of bellwether device companies; markets for specific categories of medical devices; a look at market drivers and limiters; and company profiles of major device concerns.

With respect to specific device markets, the report provides descriptions of some selected device areas and discusses important market dynamics specific to those areas. A report table details the size of specific European device markets from 2015 through 2022, including the following:

European Markets for Specific Medical Devices, 2015-2022 (Anesthesia Monitors; Blood Collection; Blood Gas Analyzers; Blood Pressure Monitors; Cannula Respiratory; Catheters; Computed Tomography; Coronary Stents; CPAP Machines; Defibrillators; Dental Equipment (excluding x-ray); Dental X-ray; Dialysis Equipment & Supplies; EKG/ECG Machines; Electrosurgical Devices; Endoscopes (excluding gastro); Gastric Banding/Bariatric; Gastro Endoscopes; Glucose Tests; Hip Implants; Hypodermic Syringe; Infusion Pumps; Intraocular Lenses; Knee implants; Medical Beds; Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments; MRI; Neurostimulation; Ostomy Care Devices; Oxygen Therapy Equip.; Pacemakers; Spine Implants; Stethoscopes; Sutures, Staples, Staplers; Traditional Surgical Instruments (scalpels, forceps, retractors, scissors); Ultrasound; Vascular Closure Devices; Wheelchairs; Wound Care, Advanced; X-Ray (excluding dental); Others; Total)

Bellwether Companies

For the purposes of this study, this report has identified fifteen medical device companies with a diverse enough product range, significant revenues and performance to provide insight into the European medical device industry. The companies offer diversified product offerings, spread across several segments or subsegments of medical device participation. Theses bellwether companies are:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens

Danaher Corp.

Philips

Becton Dickinson

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Baxter

Olympus

Smith & Nephew

Revenue performance and R&D spending for these bellwether companies is provided:

Revenue Performance, Bellwether Companies, 2016 vs. 2017

Research and Development Spending, Bellwether Companies, 2016 and 2017

Market Analysis, Including Market Indicators by Country

The coming years will test the strategies of device companies to innovate and develop markets, with some of the traditional sources of revenues challenged as reimbursement reduction schemes in Europe disrupt even the most innovative of device companies that are able to develop products that can command higher prices. Growth, however, is expected to be stable and increasingly climbing; with a slow rate of growth expected initially, followed by increasing revenue growth as European markets make strides in healthcare delivery and economic recovery becomes visible later in the report's forecast period. European Medical Device Markets looks at market revenues and trends, including:

Medical Device Spending as a Percentage of European Health Spending, by Country, 2016



Global European Medical Device Market 2015-2022 (in billions % at manufacturer level)

Significant Country Device Revenues in Europe 2015-2022 ($ billions)



2015-2022 ($ billions) Global Population Trends, Total Population vs. Age 65+ Population, 2000-2050

Global Prevalence of Disease, 2000, 2015 and Projected 2030

Mortality: Chronic vs. Acute, 2015

