Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: INVESCO Asia Trust PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Lazard Asset Management LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name Bank of New York, Inc. - Dir Personal

Bank of New York, Inc. - Global Custody

J.P. Morgan Chase - SWIFT

Northern Trust Co.

State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank-Custody Master Trust

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17 January 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/01/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.865% N/A 11.865% 70,914,475