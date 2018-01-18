Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2018-2022 by Type, Age Group, Application, End User

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.39 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising healthcare costs; surge in the number of preterm births; growth in the aging population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition; and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are driving the market growth.

The report analyzes the market by product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest of the market in 2016. This can be attributed to the low risk of complications associated with the use of feeding pumps, enhanced portable pump designs, and the increasing use of pumps in home care settings.

Geographically, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising preterm births, rising aging population, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and unfulfilled medical needs in emerging economies, with rapid improvisation of healthcare facilities.

Key players in the market are pursuing several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements to garner larger shares of the market. During 2013 to 2017, companies adopted expansions as their major growth strategy followed by acquisitions.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Growth in the Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition

Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices in the Homecare Sector

Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births

Market Restraints



Complications Associated With Enteral Feeding Devices

Market Opportunities



Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

Market Challenges



Insufficient Reimbursements for Enteral Nutrition

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type



8 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group



9 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application



10 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User



11 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Applied Medical Technology

B. Braun

Boston Scientific

C. R. Bard

Conmed

Cook Medical

Danone

Fresenius Kabi

Halyard Health

Medtronic

Moog

Nestl

Vygon

