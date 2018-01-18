INX Limited Announces Confidential Submission to the SEC of Draft Registration Statement for a Regulated Coin Offering (RCO) of INX Tokens for the Development of an Exchange for Blockchain Assets and Their Derivatives

NEW YORK, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INX Limited announced today the submission of a confidentially filed draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering of the INX Token, as part of the development of a regulated platform for trading blockchain assets (widely referred to as Crypto-Currencies or Tokens) and their derivatives (the "INX Exchange").

The number of tokens to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Net proceeds from the proposed offering will be used for the continuing development of the INX Exchange and the establishment of a cash reserve fund which will satisfy regulatory requirements.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About INX Limited

INX Limited is a Gibraltar private company formed in 2017.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute forward-looking statements which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors.

Contact Details

NY, USA

Warren H. Cohn

CEO/Founder

HeraldPR

+1-917-796-7463

Warren@HeraldPR.com

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Tali Karasik Regev

Extra Mind PR

+972-54-5901474

Tali@xmind.co.il