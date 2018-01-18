

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced a global partnership with Biocon to develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients worldwide. Both companies will share responsibility for end-to-end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of products, and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally. Sandoz will lead commercialization in North America and the EU, while Biocon will lead commercialization in Rest of the World.



Biocon has successfully launched its insulin glargine in Japan, trastuzumab and bevacizumab biosimilars in India and rh-insulin, insulin glargine and biosimilar trastuzumab in a few emerging markets; and it was the first Indian company to have a biosimilar approved by the FDA.



