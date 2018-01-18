Company Announcement No. 02/2018
Copenhagen, 18 January 2018
As anticipated in Company Announcement No. 19/2017, Athena Investments A/S ("Athena") completed the transaction for the sale of its German wind farm Gehlenberg to Energiequelle.
Following the sale of the German turbines, Athena no longer owns renewable energy plants in Germany.
The total price of the transaction was EUR 9.0M.
The Board of Directors
Contact:
Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660135
Copenhagen, 18 January 2018
As anticipated in Company Announcement No. 19/2017, Athena Investments A/S ("Athena") completed the transaction for the sale of its German wind farm Gehlenberg to Energiequelle.
Following the sale of the German turbines, Athena no longer owns renewable energy plants in Germany.
The total price of the transaction was EUR 9.0M.
The Board of Directors
Contact:
Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660135