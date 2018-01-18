Company Announcement No. 02/2018



Copenhagen, 18 January 2018







As anticipated in Company Announcement No. 19/2017, Athena Investments A/S ("Athena") completed the transaction for the sale of its German wind farm Gehlenberg to Energiequelle.



Following the sale of the German turbines, Athena no longer owns renewable energy plants in Germany.



The total price of the transaction was EUR 9.0M.



The Board of Directors



Contact:



Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71



Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660135