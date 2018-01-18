The solar unit of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy will build the giant PV plant in the Mexican state of San Luis de Potosí. The facility is expected to start delivering power in 2019.

Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, announced it has closed financing for a 342 MW (DC) Potosí Solar Farm, to be located in the Mexican state of San Luis de Potosí, around 60 km northeast of the city of Zacatecas.

The financing agreement, the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...