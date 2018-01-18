sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,974 Euro		-0,006
-0,20 %
WKN: A142QY ISIN: GB00BYXJC278 Ticker-Symbol: 2I5 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
IBSTOCK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IBSTOCK PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,888
2,934
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IBSTOCK PLC
IBSTOCK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IBSTOCK PLC2,974-0,20 %