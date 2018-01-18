Brick maker Ibstock reported 4% revenue growth for 2017 as UK demand increased as the year went on, but the US was squeezed by a more competitive new build market. For the calendar year, the FTSE 250-listed group said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remained in line with expectations. Representing 80% of the group, the UK business lifted revenues 5% as brick markets proved stronger than anticipated, with "mid-single digit" volume growth for clay brick and ...

