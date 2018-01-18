Integrated veterinary services provider CVS posted a rise in first-half sales on Thursday thanks to strong growth at its online pharmacy and retail business, Animed Direct. In a trading statement for the half-year to 31 December, the AIM-listed company said group like-for-like sales were up 5.6% compared to the same period a year ago, adjusting for one less trading day, with solid sales growth in Animed Direct. Excluding Animed, group LFL sales were 3% higher, with stronger LFL trading in ...

