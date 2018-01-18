NewRiver REIT issued an upbeat third-quarter trading update on Thursday, saying its convenience-led portfolio remained "well-positioned" to deliver growing and sustainable cash returns. The FTSE 250 company said convenience-led shopping was delivering "good" operational results and strong metrics, with consistently high retail occupancy of 97%, in line with the 97% reported at the end of the second quarter. It said its portfolio was underpinned by affordable rents, with an average retail rent of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...