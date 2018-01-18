Engineering services company Babcock International has been awarded a "significant" national contract by the Italian Ministry of Interior for a fully outsourced aerial firefighting service. The rebid, due to start next month, is worth around £160m for the first four years and includes an option for a further four-year extension which could up the value to around £320m. Chief executive Archie Bethel said: "This is a flagship contract for Babcock's Aviation business and further demonstrates our ...

