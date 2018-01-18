

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $614 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $592 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.73 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $614 Mln. vs. $592 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



