Refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage loans in social housing



The Minister for Transport, Building, and Housing decides in detail which types of loans will be used for the refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage loans in social housing, cf. the Act on Social Housing (almenboligloven).



At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the total refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage loans in social housing amounts to approximately DKK 9.8 billion.



The loans will be refinanced with mortgage bonds issued in the 1-year maturity segment.



This means that loans worth approximately DKK 9.8 billion will be changed from a 5-year interest fixing period to a 1-year interest fixing period.



Yours sincerely,



Lise Heinesen Head of Division



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660140