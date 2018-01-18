Optical Sorter Market Worth 2.87 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the market research report "Optical Sorter Market by Type (Camera, Laser, NIR Sorter, and Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters), Platform (Belt, Freefall, Lane, and Hybrid), Application (Food, Recycling, and Mining), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the overall market is estimated to be worth USD 1.63 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2023. The increasing need to reduce process and delivery time in the food industry and rising labor costs are the major drivers for the optical sorter market growth.

Browse 65 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Optical Sorter Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

Camera-based optical sorters are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period

Camera-based optical sorters led the optical sorter market in 2016. These sorters are more accurate and can detect minute defects in products; therefore, these optical sorters are widely used in food applications to sort vegetables and fruits; dried fruits and nuts; and cereals, grains, and pulses. With technological advancements (Automation), many companies are now providing camera-based optical sorting equipment integrated with intelligent software. These technologically advanced products are more effective in detecting defective products, which improves the overall product quality and increases yield.

Belt platform-based optical sorters are expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

Belt platform-based optical sorters are used in various applications, such as food, recycling, and mining. Belt sorting equipment has high-performance capabilities for fresh, frozen, and dried vegetables; fruits; processed potato products; and nuts. Belt platform-based optical sorters identify small foreign materials and defects and improve the accuracy of the ejection system, which helps in maximizing the sorter's yield and defect removal performance.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the optical sorter market between 2017 and 2023

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the optical sorter market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the market in North America between 2017 and 2023. This is due to the high demand for optical sorters in the food industry. Automated sorting is an important technology for many food-processing operations. The US has been an early adopter of the automation technology as a means of improving productivity and ensuring time and cost savings. In addition, consumer demands for healthier options and convenience have also affected the food industry and driven the use of automation, which in turn has aided the adoption of optical sorting equipment.

Major players in the optical sorter market are TOMRA (Norway), Buhler (Switzerland), Key Technology (US), Binder (Austria), Satake (US), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Cimbria (Denmark), CP Manufacturing (US), GREEFA (Netherlands), NEWTEC (Denmark), National Recovery Technologies (US), Pellenc ST (France), Raytec Vision (Italy), Sesotec (Germany), and STEINERT (Germany).

