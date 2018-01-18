According to preliminary financial figures released today, Swiss equipment provider Meyer Burger has registered a slight increase in sales for the full year 2017, improving on its 2016 net result. Nevertheless, the company is still reckoning with a significant loss for the year.

Preliminary, unaudited financial figures for the full year 2017 show that Meyer Burger Technology AG increased its net sales by 4% over 2016, hitting CHF 473 million (€403 million). These figures exceed the previous company guidance of CHF 440-460 million.

Meyer Burger is maintaining its previous EBITDA guidance of CHF 5-15 million, having posted CHF 10.5 million in 2016. ...

