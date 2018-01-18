Noting that it is close to reaching its 33% renewable energy target, Montenegro's Ministry of Economy has said it will not issue any more licenses for renewable energy projects. It has, however, launched the third phase of deployment of solar PV systems for un-electrified households in secluded mountainous areas.At one of its recent sessions, the Government of Montenegro adopted a plan, which will put a stop to the issuance of licenses for renewable energy projects. It noted, however, that the decision does not refer to requests for solar PV installations, which were received in 2017.As pv magazine learned from the Ministry of Economy, a total of 15 licenses have been granted to date for rooftop solar PV projects under 1 MW in size, the accumulated capacity of which amounts to 5.4 MW. The projects are still to be constructed, and require all other necessary licenses, the last of which is the use permit. The Ministry further confirmed that nine requests for solar PV projects were ...

