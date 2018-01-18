

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.13 billion, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $0.82 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $3.72 billion. This was down from $3.79 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.13 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



