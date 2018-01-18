SEOUL, KOREA, Jan 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, has announced the establishment of Suprema Middle East FZCO, which will provide localized sales, marketing and technical support across the Middle East, a key strategic market for the company. The new operations are located in the Dubai Airport Free Zone.Suprema Middle East FZCO underscores Suprema's commitment to advancing enterprise-level access control solutions in the UAE and across the broader Middle East region. Within the Middle East markets, Suprema has led biometric-enabled time attendance solutions and is observing increasing demand for electronic access control combining trending technologies including biometrics, mobile credential and open-platform for integration adaptability."Suprema Middle East FZCO is committed to help our strategic partners and customers in the Middle East. While maintaining strong market share in time-attendance solution, we aim to penetrate large scale access control market with CoreStation, Suprema's new centralized access control solutions," said SY Lee, Director of Global Business at Suprema."During recent years, Suprema has expanded its global operations in 6 strategic regions, including UK, Germany, Canada, France, Brazil and UAE. Along with our other global operations, Suprema Middle East will aggregate Suprema's global resources to cope with unique needs from Middle East, and will also focus on enriching our ecosystem by facilitating cooperation between distributors, SIs and partners to expand capability in the local market," Lee added.With the establishment of Suprema Middle East FZCO, Suprema appoints Mohamed El Shenawy as Regional Sales Director. Mohamed will lead the regional sales team and focus on the new business development as well as supporting existing business partners in the region.Suprema Middle East FZCO will exhibit at upcoming Intersec 2018 in Dubai on January 21-23. At the Show, Suprema will showcase CoreStation, prototype of its outdoor fingerprint time-attendance terminal, a facial recognition terminal and a range of the company's 2nd generation biometric devices.To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please book a demo at below link or visit Suprema stand (SA-G22) at Intersec 2018. http://web.supremainc.com/bookameeting_intersec2018About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security manufacturer in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2017). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: Suprema Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.