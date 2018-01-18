Agenda to cover challenges faced by modern Procurement leaders

Ivalua, a leading global provider of cloud spend management solutions, is delighted to announce its annual customer conference series, Ivalua NOW 2018.

Ivalua NOW 2018 will bring more than 1,000 Procurement Supply Chain practitioners, thought leaders and industry analysts together at three global capitals to explore challenges, opportunities and innovation to empower Procurement to realize its potential and deliver enterprise value.

The music-themed event series, entitled The Voice of Procurement, will feature Procurement Supply Chain leaders at the center of the agendas, and take place on the following dates and locations:

LONDON: King's Place March 13

PARIS: Palais Brongniart March 29 30

NEW YORK CITY: The TimesCenter May 17 -18

"Procurement is ideally positioned to help companies thrive in today's highly uncertain, rapidly evolving market," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "Ivalua NOW is the premier industry event where our customers stand out as examples of organizations who've embraced the concept of smart, collaborative and agile procurement to drive unprecedented value to their organizations. We are looking forward to celebrating their successes and showcasing our latest innovations to empower them further."

Attendance is free to Procurement professionals and registration is now open. Choose your Ivalua NOW location and register today.

About Ivalua Inc.

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by over 250 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

