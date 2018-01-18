Global Microgrid Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Key Vendors are ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Schneider Electric & Siemens

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global microgrid market to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Microgrid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing government support. Governments across the world are supporting the adoption of microgrids due to its strong endurance capability during natural calamities. The governments are stressing more towards green energy and renewable energy. The microgrids projects are backed by funding benefits in the form of grants from federal and state governments in the US.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements. With the advent of advanced technology, advanced control systems and renewable power generators are gaining traction. The decentralized power systems such as microgrids are adopted more frequently due to the reduced cost of power generators. Moreover, vendors in the solar microgrid market are focusing on building advanced technologies in the energy production process, contributing to the development of flexible and scalable microgrids.



