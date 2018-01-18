Global GPON Equipment Market Expected to Reach $55,551 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "GPON Equipment Market by Equipment Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global GPON equipment market was valued at $10,084 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $55,551 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the optical line terminal segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the GPON equipment market.

The global GPON equipment market is driven by increased growth in IP traffic, rise in FTTH deployments, and growth in demand for higher bandwidth. However, high cost of deployment hampers the market growth.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of internet, growth in investments in R&D infrastructure, and high demand for greater bandwidth from countries including India, Japan, China, and others. Furthermore, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, especially in countries, such as Brazil and Uruguay, due to increase in deployment of FTTH.

The global GPON equipment market was dominated by the optical line terminal segment in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the optical network segment is expected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the IT & telecom industry, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the hospitals subsegment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to increase in the number of hospitals for leveraging the advantages of optical networks and increased focus toward upgrading legacy networks with passive optical networks.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The optical line terminal segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global GPON equipment market during the forecast period.

In 2016, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other industry verticals.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

