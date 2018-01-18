DSRC Market Estimated to Reach 121.6 Million USD by 2023 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India and WILMINGTON, Delaware, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Report "DSRC Technology Market Analysis (2017 - 2023) - By Transceiver (On-board unit, roadside unit); By Vehicle Types (Passenger, Commercial); By Frequency (5.8 GHz, 5.9GHz); By Application (Electronic Toll Collection, Mobility Management) & By Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, RoW)" published by IndustryARC, the market to reach $121.6 million by 2023.

Mandatory regulations by governments across various regions for improving safety and reliability to push the growth of the DSRC technology; the market is estimated to reach $121.6million by 2023.

Dedicated Short Range Communication is one-way or two-way short-range wireless communication technology designed for automotive use in particular. The DSRC protocols vary across regions. With respect to application, DSRC technology is opted for electronic toll collection incorporating frequency range of 5.8GHz whereas, for safety & mobility applications, it incorporates frequency range of 5.9 GHz.

5.8 GHZ based DSRC technology is generally opted for electronic toll collection that are based on CEN standards. DSRC technology has strengthens payment system, maximized the revenue, enhanced vehicle classification and enable faster processing for collecting tolls. DSRC technology, pertaining to 5.9 GHz frequency particularly, has been designed for safety applications that modernize drivers about the existing environment and vehicle parameters which aids to minimize collisions. Road injuries are projected to be the major cause of death. Rapid advances in wireless communication offers significant potential for utilizing technologies for new applications. 5.9 GHz frequency based DSRC enables new class of communication applications that will enhance overall safety and efficiency of the transportation systems.

DSRC Transceivers are opted for communication between vehicles to vehicles (V2V) and vehicles to infrastructure (V2I) are segmented into two types including on-board unit and road side unit. Rise in number of vehicles along with growing congestion in highways is evaluated to propel the growth of DSRC OBU market.

Based on the vehicle type, DSRC market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles was the dominant segment for DSRC market in 2015 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. This segment witnessed revenue of $51.6 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The DSRC technology market is also categorized based on geography. America is the fastest growing region for DSRC technology market owing to the implementation of 5.9 GHz DSRC technology for vehicle to vehicle communication.

The major players in this market Include:

Cohda Wireless ( Australia )

) Savari Inc. (U.S.)

Arada Systems (U.S.)

Kapsch Group( Austria )

) Norbit Group ( Norway )

DSRC chipset providers are unremittingly investing in developing and launching of new services and products with consistent requirements from the customers for energy efficiency and environmental protection. Top five players account for approximately 81% of the total market. However, emerging companies have been active in launching new services at lower prices which impacts the dominance of key players in the coming years.

The global DSRC technology market report provides detailed analysis of the different components and end-use segments.

