Eze Software, the premier provider of global investment technology, saw strong growth across its operations in 2017. Investments in platform integration, supportability, and performance set the tone for innovation across Eze Investment Suite, coupled with a focus on supporting investment managers in a rapidly changing regulatory environment with smart tools and easy workflows. Additionally, Eze Software launched Eze Eclipse, its born-in-the-cloud investment solution for the entire investment process.

In 2017, Eze Software added 278 new multi-asset clients across all major market regions. Additionally, 70 more clients expanded their use of Eze Investment Suite with one or more applications. Another 20 emerging investment managers adopted Eze Eclipse as their operations platform. Overall, nearly 60 start-up funds adopted Eze Software technology in 2017 to grow their investment offices as part of a unique partner cost management program.

"2017 was a very busy, successful year for Eze Software," said Jeffrey Shoreman, President CEO. "The challenging regulatory and trading environment created multiple opportunities for us to serve our clients through excellent service, workflow improvements, and innovation. We're proud of the many enhancements we've made across our products to help our clients address their operational needs, and are excited to be working with our strong partner network to deliver top-of-the-line solutions for the investment community. We will continue to invest in our technology and talent as a market leader in the investment management technology space."

Eze Software continued to invest in research development in 2017, increasing capacity and speed, and kicking off a Zero Bugs initiative, which reduced software defects by more than 96%.

Additional key accomplishments in 2017 include:

Hired nearly 300 technology professionals across 10 offices, growing the team to more than 1,000 staffers. It also launched The Network, the first formal networking organization for the advancement of women within the organization.

Successfully prepared clients for MiFID II implementation, following extensive hands-on client service efforts and upgrades across Investment Suite to accommodate trade reporting, transaction reporting, best execution, and commission management.

Made multiple enhancements across Eze Investment Suite, including EMS/OMS compliance, fully integrated accounting, trading intelligence and multiple workflow improvements.

Obtained the ISO 27001 certification for its information security systems' infrastructure and operations, achieving the international standard for data and information security.

Successfully completed its fourth client conference, Eze Advance, with nearly 300 investment professionals attending.

Deepened relationships with an extensive network of more than 500 partners, resulting in enhancements in TCA with OTAS and Trade Informatics, real-time factor analysis with MSCI, and currency hedging with WISERISK.

Was recognized in leading industry awards for multiple Eze Investment Suite applications, and obtained special recognition for service and Best Use of Agile Methodology.

Eze Software now counts eight of the 10 largest hedge funds in Asia-Pacific among its clients; in 2017, it added 20 clients ranging from start-up managers with less than USD50 million in AUM to multi-billion dollar institutional asset managers.

