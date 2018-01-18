YICHANG, China and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2018-01-18 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., a Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company (SSE:600298), has signed a global licence agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp. to exclusively manufacture and supply the Renaissance novel, patent-protected yeast portfolio for the wine, cider and craft beer industries worldwide, starting in Q4/2017.



"We're extremely pleased to expand our relationship with Renaissance. Over the past four years, Renaissance has developed and successfully commercialized a range of world-class yeast strains for wine and cider, and we are excited to become their exclusive manufacturing and distribution partner going forward for these successful products," said Mr. Wu Zhaohui, Vice President of Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. "Importantly, Angel will be the exclusive global partner with Renaissance to introduce an exciting new line of premium beer yeast for the rapidly growing global craft beer industry. Renaissance has been an excellent business partner and we're looking forward to working together to build this expanding beverage yeast business."



Dr. Cormac O'Cleirigh, Chief Business Development Officer for Renaissance BioScience, commented, "Angel Yeast is a leading yeast company with world-class production and a global distribution reach far beyond its home markets in China and the Asia Pacific region. This agreement is the natural evolution of our ongoing relationship with Angel Yeast and with it we're taking the next step to work more closely with them to bring new yeast to market in the craft beer industry, as well as continue the impressive growth we've seen in the wine and cider industries over the past four years."



Renaissance's novel hydrogen sulfide-preventing wine, cider and craft beer yeasts have generated significant commercial interest in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa and Australia/New Zealand. All Renaissance yeasts are patent-protected and were developed using classical non-GMO techniques. Under the agreement, Renaissance will work with Angel to fully commercialize the existing wine, cider and craft beer yeast portfolio, and bring new and exciting strains to the market in the coming years.



Contact: Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Yichang, Hubei, China Ryan Wu Tel.: +86 717 6353619 Email: wusy@angelyeast.com Renaissance BioScience Corp. Steve Campbell Campbell & Company Strategies Inc. Communications and Public Relations Vancouver, BC CANADA Tel.: 01 604 888-5267 Email: tech@ccom-pr.com