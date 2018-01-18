AIM-listed cake manufacturer Finsbury Food said on Thursday that it performed in line with management expectations in the six months to 30 December thanks to its diversification strategy. Total group sales, including the discontinued Grain D'Or business, were up 0.7% compared to the same period a year ago at £157.8m. Excluding Grain D'Or, sales were up 2.5% to £144.8m, with the UK bakery division growing 32% and the overseas segment - which it owns 50% of - falling by 2.1%. "This demonstrates ...

